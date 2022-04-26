ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pfizer requests FDA authorization to administer booster dose to children 5-11

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1sfH_0fKyFAtX00
Tweet

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting authorization to administer a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11.

In its announcement, Pfizer cited data from a Phase 2/3 trial, which it says indicated a “strong immune response” in the younger age group after a booster dose was administered six months after primary immunization with its COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies intend on submitting this same data to other regulatory agencies around the world, including the European Medicines Agency.

A booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot has been authorized for adults since September, and more than 100 million people have already received an additional shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around half of the people who are eligible for a booster half not gotten one yet.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for children as young as 12 have been authorized by the FDA since January.

According to the most recent data from the CDC, 28.4 percent of children 5-11 in the U.S. are considered fully vaccinated, and only about 35 percent have received their first dose of a vaccine. Nearly 60 percent of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Pfizer’s application to authorize boosters for children comes about a month after the FDA authorized a second booster dose of the company’s vaccine for people over 50 and immunocompromised individuals as young as 12.

COVID-19 vaccines are still not authorized for children under the age of 5 in the U.S. The Biden administration has recently indicated the FDA will consider both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s requests for coronavirus vaccine administration for this age group later in the summer, possibly in June.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. FDA pushes ahead with move to ban menthol cigarettes

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a major victory for anti-smoking advocates but one that could face stiff opposition from Big Tobacco. The Biden administration’s historic proposal, which comes a year after the agency announced the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster Dose#Doses#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
CBS LA

New CDC report reveals most Americans were infected with COVID

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control revealed that more than half of Americans and about three out of four kids have been infected with COVID-19 after the highly contagious Omicron variant swept the country. "We're still getting cases, but they're not as severe," said Dr. Jim Keany from Providence Mission Hospital. "I think that has to do with immunity either that people have had it before or they've been vaccinated so we're just not seeing those big waves that we used to see."Published on Tuesday, the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that 58% of Americans were...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Nothing good can come from FDA’s proposed ban of menthol cigarettes

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf announced this. week that the agency plans to seek a ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars. This ironically comes in the wake of recent research that shows menthol smokers have no greater difficulty giving up smoking than non‐menthol smokers. Even more ironic is the fact that FDA researchers reported in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research:
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer reports positive data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults. In February, the drugmakers reported that the vaccine candidate was effective in adults after a three-dose series. Pfizer and Valneva also tested the vaccine in children ages 5-17, finding the vaccine was more immunogenic in adult trial participants, according to an April 26 news release.
INDUSTRY
CNET

CDC Issues Alert on Children's Liver Damage: What It Means for You

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 25 issued an alert for doctors and health care providers to be aware of a possible link between hepatitis in children and an adenovirus. Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause coldlike symptoms, bronchitis, diarrhea, pink eye and more. Hepatitis...
ALABAMA STATE
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For COVID-19 Shot For Children 2-6, Tax Disclosure For Amgen, Fast Track Tags For SQZ Biotech, Timber Pharma Candidates

Amgen says that earlier this month the company received a notice of deficiency from the Internal Revenue Service centered on 2013 to 2015. The agency seeks to increase Amgen's taxable income for the period by an amount that would result in an additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion plus interest.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

FDA advisory committee to review Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in June

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX, +3.00% jumped 10.8% in trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration announced that an advisory committee is set to meet June 7 to examine the benefits and risks of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax's protein-based vaccine has been authorized in several countries, including by the U.K. and the European Commission, but is still being reviewed by the FDA. The company's stock has tumbled 65.6% this year, while the broader S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

White House pushes to increase use of Pfizer’s Covid treatment Paxlovid

WASHINGTON — The White House is making a push Tuesday for more Covid patients to get treated with Pfizer's Paxlovid as hundreds of people in the U.S. continue to die from the coronavirus every day. Officials said that because the drug has been underused in the fight against the...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

550K+
Followers
67K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy