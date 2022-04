DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The prayers of pet lovers may have recently been answered. A new pet ministry at St. John Vianney Catholic Church was launched in early January. Kim McCool and Julie Mishler (and mascot “Joey”) of St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry are guests on PSL to talk about how they---along with pastor, Father Rich Adam---discovered the need for a pet ministry after doing research. The priest encouraged them to the start of the ministry. So much so that his dog , Joey Adam, is the official mascot.

