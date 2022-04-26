ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Dysart soon to destroy 2017-18 special ed documents

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjQM9_0fKyEX3d00

The Dysart Unified School District is preparing to destroy archived special education records from the 2017-2018 school year and will begin this process in October 2022.

Special Education records, including placement records, referrals, evaluations, testing data, etc. are maintained for four fiscal years after a student’s final enrollment in a special education program.

Final enrollment in a special education program is defined as the last day a student is enrolled in a special education program and is no longer receiving services.

Parents, guardians, or eligible students have the right to review and/or receive a copy of these records before September 2022.

Individuals that would like to review records should contact ess.records@dysart.org or 623-876-7198 prior to September, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Maricopa County awards 5 health care centers $21M for facility improvements

PHOENIX — Maricopa County announced Tuesday it has awarded five community health care centers $21.4 million to use for capital improvements and renovations. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress last year and granted the county $435 million to spend to help people and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

63 Arizona third graders offered full college scholarships

PHOENIX — Although their college years are a decade away, dozens of Phoenix third graders already have been offered full scholarships. According to KPNX-TV, the Arizona-based Rosztoczy Foundation is offering College Promise scholarships to 63 third grade students at Bernard Black Elementary School. The program has pledged to fund each child’s tuition, campus housing and books at an Arizona state university, provided the student graduates from the elementary school and a Phoenix Union high school. Recipients also must meet certain financial requirements, the news outlet reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
823
Followers
838
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy