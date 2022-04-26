ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakely, GA

Man arrested in Blakely for shooting a minor

By Blakely Police Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAKELY, GA. (Press Release) - On 04/25/2022 at approximately 11:00 pm BPD Officers received a report of an individual having been shot while driving a vehicle. A minor was later admitted to LifeBrite E.R. with a gunshot wound to...

