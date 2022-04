BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow is slowly melting away, but many North Dakotans are still without power from last weekend’s storm. The hardest-hit areas are in the north-central and northwest portions of the state. One electric cooperative said they were able to get all their customer’s power by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, while others are saying it could take until May 6th to restore service.

