ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WSU announces new scholarships for Butler CC students

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QligZ_0fKyDv0k00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new scholarship program that aims to help Butler Community College (CC) business students was announced by Wichita State University (WSU) on Tuesday.

The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State is providing students interested in furthering their business education with $40,000 in scholarships.

According to a news release, to qualify for the scholarships, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA, be a full-time Butler Community College student, plan to complete a Butler associate’s degree in spring 2022, and show financial need.

Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with trans colleague

“The partnership between our schools is vital to giving students accessible opportunities to pursue their educational journeys,” Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School of Business, said. “We believe this program will give interested students a road map for success by helping them graduate with a business degree and achieve great things in the business world.”

Five students will receive the scholarship, and will receive a $4,000 scholarship for two years.

“Wichita is the largest metropolitan city in Kansas, and there are many schools within our region doing great work,” Dr. Shirley Lefever, executive vice president and provost at Wichita State, said. “When we work together, great things can happen. This partnership between Butler Community College and the Barton School is a prime example of that.”

For more information about how to enroll at Wichita State, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – A donkey-zebra hybrid named Zyla was born recently at the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University. After T&D Donkey Rescue purchased a donkey named Jayla, it was found out to be pregnant. It was then brought to VHC to "ensure the best chance of survival."
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Final 2022 Excellence in Public Service Award winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The third 2022 Excellence in Public Service Award winner has been announced. The winner is Fabian Armendariz, the division director of operations for the School Service Center, which oversees transportation, student nutrition, supply, and the central print center. He was surprised by the announcement on Thursday while attending what he thought […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Board of Regents suggests additional math unit in order to graduate from Kansas high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents has suggested high schoolers take one more unit of math in order to graduate, as well as a computer science course. On Thursday, April 28, members of the Kansas Board of Regents say they approved six recommendations to the Kansas State Department of Education and adopted a resolution to send the requirements to the KSDE’s high school graduation requirements task force.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Here are the top 10 high schools in Kansas, according to US News

U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Scholarships#College Student#Business Education#Butler Community College#Butler Cc#Ksnw#Wichita State University#Gpa
thecomeback.com

College baseball team allegedly poisoned opponent’s water

The Lindsborg Police Department in Kansas has opened an investigation after Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report following the posting of a photo that claimed someone associated with the Bethany College baseball team tried to poison their water cooler in order to purposefully make their team sick. TMZ reported...
LINDSBORG, KS
KSN News

Hiring event aims to add 400 jobs in KS, 23,000 nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A virtual and in-person hybrid hiring event put on by the Kroger family of companies intends to add 23,000 jobs, including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare roles nationwide. Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, says they intend to fill 400 roles across Kansas, Missouri and […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Report highlights top Kansas high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report out this week ranks the best public high schools in each state. It shows the top schools in Kansas are mainly in the northeast part of the state, with only three of the top 20 in the Wichita area. U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking of schools […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy