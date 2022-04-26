ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL suspended enforcement of new voting restrictions the day DeSantis signed bill into law

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THX8W_0fKyDdMu00

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The state of Florida has agreed to forgo enforcement of key elements of new voting restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law only Monday, including a highly contested disclosure mandate for voter-registration organizations.

In a notice to Chief Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said officials also would place a hold on provisions restricting use of ballot drop boxes to county election supervisors’ main or permanent branch offices used for early voting.

That’s in line with an order Walker issued on March 31 that, because of its 20-year pattern of discrimination against the voting rights of Black people, the state must submit any voting law changes to the U.S. Department of Justice or the courts for “preclearance” before they can take effect.

Laurel Lee, Secretary of State of Florida. Credit: Wikipedia.

“While the state disagrees that preclearance is appropriate, and has sought a stay of the post-trial order before the [U.S. Court of Appeals for the] Eleventh Circuit, these sections will not be ‘enforced’ absent further guidance,” Lee’s notice reads.

The notice includes an attachment documenting that Lee’s office, which oversees elections in Florida, has notified the 67 county elections supervisors of the hold.

DeSantis made no mention of any of this when signing the new law ( SB 524 ) on Monday. That measure places additional restrictions on use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots; and hikes penalties for voter registration organizations that miss deadlines for turning in registration forms to as much as $50,000 per year; and requires registration forms to warn that the organizations might miss deadlines for turning them in to officials.

On hold

Those provisions are on hold now, at least while the state’s appeal of Walker’s ruling remains pending. Lee gave no signal the state would run them past the U.S. Department of Justice or a court.

Other provisions, including creation of a joint civilian/FDLE force to investigate and prosecute voter fraud, remain in effect.

“The decision in our case makes clear that the state must seek federal approval before implementing any law or policy that impacts third-party voter registration organizations, drop boxes, or helping people in voting lines because of Florida’s history of racial discrimination in voting,” said Caren Short, senior supervising attorney for Voting Rights with the Southern Poverty Law Center, in a written statement.

“This law clearly falls under this requirement, and we call on the state to seek federal preclearance or, better yet, cease its latest attempt to create barriers to voting.”

“Florida’s leaders should be making voting more accessible,” said Michelle Kanter Cohen, policy director and senior counsel with Fair Elections Center. “Instead, they are doubling down on voter intimidation and other barriers to voting and voter registration that make it harder for Floridians to make their voices heard.”

Both organizations participated in the litigation that prompted Walker’s ruling, League of Women Voters v. Lee; they represented the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters, one of the voting-rights organizations challenging 2021’s SB 90.

Walker ruled that central element of SB 90 violated the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act.

Moreover, citing what he saw as a 20-year history of voting restrictions designed to depress the Black vote in order to hurt Democrats, Walker invoked Section 3 of the Voting Rights Act, which authorizes judges to “bail-in” jurisdictions with histories of bias for federal scrutiny of any voting law revisions.

The post FL suspended enforcement of new voting restrictions the day DeSantis signed bill into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Laurel Lee
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#State Of Florida#Voting Rights#The U S District Court#U S Court Of Appeals
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
Florida Phoenix

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis congressional map draws lawsuit as governor quietly signs it into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times One day after the Florida Legislature approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly contested congressional redistricting plan, a legal challenge has landed in state trial court in Tallahassee. Meanwhile, DeSantis said during a news conference in Hialeah Gardens that he had signed the plan into law, although there was no public announcement or bill-signing ceremony. “We also […] The post DeSantis congressional map draws lawsuit as governor quietly signs it into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature prepares to consider DeSantis’ new congressional map; redistricting suit advances

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis produced a proposal for redrawing Florida’s congressional districts on Wednesday — and, as he had promised, it eliminates what he considers to be a “racially gerrymandered” district in North Florida. That means Florida likely will lose at least one Black member of its congressional delegation. The district at risk is CD 5, […] The post FL Legislature prepares to consider DeSantis’ new congressional map; redistricting suit advances appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Fatherhood’ initiative to become law; Mostly Republicans at event, though bill was bipartisan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An initiative to address Florida’s “fatherhood” crisis that received bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature will become law come July 1, a way to bolster mentorship programs for at-risk youth and other grants that boost resources for fathers across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law during a press conference in Tampa, […] The post ‘Fatherhood’ initiative to become law; Mostly Republicans at event, though bill was bipartisan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Congressional redistricting: ‘If Florida enacts this map, Florida will be sued’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A leading Democratic election lawyer reupped Friday on threats to take Florida to court if the Legislature adopts Gov.Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan during its special session next week. “I can assure everyone there are lots of lawyers and organizations and groups that are tracking this,” Marc Elias, a litigator and founder of Democracy Docket, […] The post Congressional redistricting: ‘If Florida enacts this map, Florida will be sued’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy