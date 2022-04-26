ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ric Flair Opens Up About His Near-Death Experience From 2017

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with The Pivot podcast, Ric Flair talked about his health issues from 2017 and waking up from a coma:. “31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

Related
Financial World

Ronda Rousey: He was an influence on me before I even met him

Ronda Rousey is a phenomenal wrestler who has many times emphasized the importance of Kurt Angle in her life. Kurt Angle was her mentor and helped her become the person she is today. “Kurt was an influence on me before I even met him, as an aspiring Olympian,” she said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
PWMania

W. Morrissey Shares Details About His Alcohol Addiction and Being Released From WWE

Former WWE star Big Cass (W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling) talked about his alcohol addiction on this week’s “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.”. “Like in 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide, because alcoholics are very good at hiding their alcoholism. So I was hiding it from a lot of people. I got injured and when I came back, I was just in a bad place mentally, and not to blame it on taking medications that I definitely shouldn’t be drinking with, but I guess I just kept drinking and kept fuc*ing up. The drinking, yeah, it got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. Everybody knew. It’s sad to say looking back, but at the time, I knew everybody knew and I still didn’t give a fu*k. I was like, I didn’t care. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head, but I really gave up spiritually. At that point, I was done.”
WWE
Financial World

WWE had produced a special about Ric Flair's death a few years ago

In recent years, Ric Flair seems to have entered a period of second youth, with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer looking unstoppable, having already passed the age of 70 and continuing to travel the length and breadth of the world, between events and covention of wrestling and appearing here and there in front of the cameras of various TV and newspapers.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Earlier this year WWE started airing vignettes hyping up the return of Alexa Bliss, and she finally stepped back into the ring during Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no follow up on her return, but the former Raw Women’s Champion recently told Adam Glyn that she hopes to be back in the ring soon.
WWE
Wrestling World

Omos reveals when he found out he had cancer

This week's guest of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", WWE Superstar Omos talked about his exponential growth and discovery in 2012 that he has a pituitary tumor. WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Stars Stepping Away From Wrestling

Today it was announced that former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Inspiration will be stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. The Inspiration were formerly known as The IIconics in WWE where they managed to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles during their run on the main roster. They were released from WWE in April of 2021 and ended up joining Impact Wrestling in October of 2021.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Pivot#Icu
PWMania

Adam Scherr On His Love For Paul Wight, Control Your Narrative Fan Buzz, & More

Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) recently spoke with Mike Jones of DC101. Below are highlights from the interview- Control Your Narrative is just starting but big things are happening – “Every day it grows and grows and grows. We’ve only had two shows so far. We’ve done two live shows and two of our televised episodes that were on Youtube, now on Pro Wrestling TV as “The Narrative One” and then “The Narrative Two” which is the one that features me in my first post-WWE match against EC3.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy