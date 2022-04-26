ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie High School shooting suspect to attend hearing in May

The 14-year-old suspect in the Erie High School shooting will attend a hearing next month to determine if the case will transfer to adult criminal court.

The 14-year-old defendant is accused of shooting another Erie High student inside the school on April 5.

Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz filed a motion on April 14, requesting the case to be transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.

Next month, Honorable Judge John Trucilla will hear evidence to decide whether to transfer the case.

That hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

