ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Warren School District named PIE Award winner

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMzUR_0fKyD4kq00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, April 26, State Auditor Shad White honored the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) as the first-ever Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner.

VWSD demonstrated successful use of computer software meant to keep its students safe and save public money, which is why they won the award.

2nd Congressional District Virtual Art winner announced for 2022

Within days of implementing a new software program meant to prevent students’ unsafe online behavior, school administrators were alerted to a student’s concerning online activity. The alert indicated the potential for self-harm. A principal immediately contacted the student’s family. By implementing the software, the school district was able to help prevent what might have been a tragedy.

The innovative use of technology in VWSD has also reduced the risk of ransomware (and the losses to taxpayers that can come from paying a ransom) and reduced the risk of computers being misplaced or stolen.

“Cybersecurity may not be the first thing people think of when they consider the field of education, and yet we focus on protecting students and staff each day from cyber threats. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and our Technology Team, along with our vendor partners, has made great strides in keeping our students and staff safe online,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Retiring Jackson city engineer says he did his best in office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Charles Williams has served as the City Engineer for Jackson for 20 years, and Friday, April 29 will be his last day because he’s retiring. For most of Williams’ two decades, he had a low profile, but when the water crisis hit in recent years, Williams has been front and […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Cows break free, take stroll through Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — A couple of cows took a stroll through Belhaven over the weekend. Security cameras captured the bovine jaunt at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jefferson and Manship streets. A Belhaven resident posted the video to the Nextdoor app. "Just when I thought I...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Mayor Lumumba: ‘Paternalistic, racist’ Legislature failed to help Jackson despite having extra billions

Despite having unprecedented extra billions of dollars to spend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Mississippi Legislature failed to provide enough help to the capital city, which faces dire infrastructure and crime problems decades in the making. In a lengthy post-legislative session interview with Mississippi Today, Lumumba said “paternalistic” and “racist” attitudes of legislative […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Reeves vetoes $50M for improvements to UMMC adult hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has vetoed part of a budget bill for the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The Republican says he objects to spending $50 million in public money for improvements to the adult hospital in Jackson. Reeves issued the partial veto Tuesday. Medical center leaders declined to comment Wednesday. […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records April 18 to April 25

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 18 to April 25. *Triple D. Actes to Calvin Ashley Sr., Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Stephen Patrick Baker, Stephen Patrick Baker, Executor, Mary Frances Buchanan Baker Estate, Timothy J. Baker, Michael C....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
WJTV 12

Body found on Glen Erin Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The body was found on Glen Erin Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kevin Edwards. Hearn said Edwards’ body was found under […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Community leader aims to steer Jackson teens away from crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Davis is the community leader that heads Better Men Society in Jackson. He started the organization in 2000 to be a beacon of hope and a resource to those living in underserved communities across Mississippi. “I tell mothers all the time if you give me your young men I’m going […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” Food insecurity hits children particularly […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mother of missing JSU student pleads for safe return

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues multiple states away for 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps who has been missing since Thursday, April 21. Vicky Peterson was planning to pick up her daughter, Kamilah from campus this week as the semester is set to end but those plans have come to a halt as she is still […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Computer Software#School Principal#State Auditor Shad White#Vwsd#Cybersecurity#Technology Team
WJTV 12

Governor disapproves of Hinds County ARPA funds plan

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved a $4 million project that’s brought much disagreement and comments from the governor. Three of the five Hinds County Supervisors stood side-by-side on Thursday, April 28 to applaud a new development that will be paid for with $4 million from the American Rescue […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$5.6M secured for Rankin County I-20 Connectors Loop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors secured $5.6 million in federalfunding for a transportation initiative. Once constructed, the transportation initiative will provide much-needed congestion relief and safety enhancements along the Mississippi Highway 18 bypass at its intersection with the Meridian Speedway Rail Corridor. The initiative is known as the Rankin […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez leaders approve water rate increase

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The water rates for the City of Natchez will increase beginning July 1, 2022. The Natchez Democrat reported the increase will be phased in for some over a five-year period. Base ratepayers who use less than 300 cubic feet of water per month, would have a $2.00 per month increase for […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

JPS students graduate with high school diploma, college credits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in JPS history, 19 students will walk across the stage this weekend graduating with a high school diploma and college credits. A business entrepreneur, a physician and a career in the sciences are just some of the goals that the Jackson Tougaloo Early College High School Program […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $60K donation from Enbridge Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) recently received a $60,000 donation from Enbridge Inc., an energy infrastructure company. JSU leaders said the financial investment is slated to be evenly distributed across multiple programs on campus including the College of Business, College of Science, Engineering, and Technology and the JSU Career Service Center. “We are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy