Vicksburg Warren School District named PIE Award winner

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, April 26, State Auditor Shad White honored the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) as the first-ever Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner.

VWSD demonstrated successful use of computer software meant to keep its students safe and save public money, which is why they won the award.

Within days of implementing a new software program meant to prevent students’ unsafe online behavior, school administrators were alerted to a student’s concerning online activity. The alert indicated the potential for self-harm. A principal immediately contacted the student’s family. By implementing the software, the school district was able to help prevent what might have been a tragedy.

The innovative use of technology in VWSD has also reduced the risk of ransomware (and the losses to taxpayers that can come from paying a ransom) and reduced the risk of computers being misplaced or stolen.

“Cybersecurity may not be the first thing people think of when they consider the field of education, and yet we focus on protecting students and staff each day from cyber threats. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and our Technology Team, along with our vendor partners, has made great strides in keeping our students and staff safe online,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy.

