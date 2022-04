When I first moved to Portland in 1999 to attend Portland State University, the city’s motto emblazoned across city municipal vehicles read “the city that works.” And in the 1990s I felt like the city was, indeed, working to center citizens to deliver effective, accountable constituent services. Flash forward twenty-plus years and increasingly Portlanders feel the city no longer works for its citizens, with many pointing the finger at the way we govern ourselves as the main problem.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO