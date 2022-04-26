Pat McElraft at the Education System for North Carolina’s Future meeting

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022.
Comments / 0