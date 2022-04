The Georgia Bulldogs defense put together a historic year and capped that off by having the most defensive players ever selected in Round 1 of an NFL Draft. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won their first National Championship in 41 years and a lot of that had to do with how elite his defense was. With names like Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Lewis Cine, the Bulldogs were able to successfully exploit teams on defense in multiple facets, and that ultimately lead them to the promised land.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO