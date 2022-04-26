An overturned tractor-trailer led to the closure of all lanes at Spaghetti Junction (Atlanta, GA) Nationwide Report

On Monday, all lanes were blocked after a tractor-trailer rolled over at Spaghetti Junction. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place a little before 8 a.m. on the Interstate 285 EB ramp to Interstate 85 north [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .