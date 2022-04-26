ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly sunny and windy, with cooler temps expected Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The sun will come out a bit Wednesday after a rainy day Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and cool with an isolated sprinkle or shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgHHP_0fKyAuJ400

The end of the week will remain blustery and cool, but it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will begin to turn milder and less windy this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MzO9_0fKyAuJ400

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain showers, ending by morning. Low of 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDtfD_0fKyAuJ400

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cool with an isolated afternoon shower possible. High of 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. High of 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. High of 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and more pleasant. High of 60.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High of 64.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkVXd_0fKyAuJ400

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Mostly sunny, warmer weekend ahead; tracking rain for Monday

New Jersey will see a sunny and warm weekend, with temperatures in the 60s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers is also tracking some rain that is expected to return at the beginning of the upcoming week. Friday night will see clear skies and temperatures cooling into the low-40s. Windy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch Team
KHON2

Winds and showers increasing early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend marks the beginning of a gradual increase in shower activity and winds speeds. Trade winds will peak at 30 mph starting Sunday through much of next week. Wind gusts may approach 35-40 mph at times, especially in wind prone areas of the state. Showers are increasing starting Saturday night. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy