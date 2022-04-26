Partly sunny and windy, with cooler temps expected Wednesday

The sun will come out a bit Wednesday after a rainy day Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and cool with an isolated sprinkle or shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

The end of the week will remain blustery and cool, but it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will begin to turn milder and less windy this weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain showers, ending by morning. Low of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cool with an isolated afternoon shower possible. High of 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. High of 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. High of 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and more pleasant. High of 60.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High of 64.