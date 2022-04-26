Police release photo of man wanted in erratic crash that damaged Big Green Pizza Truck

Police have released a photo of the person wanted in connection with the crash involving the Big Green Truck Pizza this weekend on Interstate 91.

A speeding car hit a sedan before taking out the pizza truck, flipping it onto its side. Much of the equipment inside of the truck was destroyed. There is a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost to replace the truck.

The man driving the speeding sedan took off on foot, allegedly evading police.

Investigators say he was wearing a gold Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police.