ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

UNI's Wells named MVC Player of the Week

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa softball’s Emmy Wells has been named...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Major Changes for Iowa High School Post Season Wrestling Tournaments

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s wrestling postseason will feature additional qualifiers, a new schedule, and updated qualifying after several sport advisory recommendations were approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Control.​. Additional Qualifiers in Each Weight Class Added for Traditional Tournament. In a major shakeup...
BOONE, IA
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports tabs Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa as Hawkeyes’ freshman to watch

It’s no secret that Xavier Nwankpa arrives in Iowa City with a full steam of hype behind him. After an impressive spring, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound freshman safety has only added more fuel to that fire. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa, native chose to stay home and play for the Hawkeyes. In the process, the Southeast Polk High School product rebuffed offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State just to name a few. 247Sports’ Sam Marsdale picked Nwankpa for Iowa in his list of freshmen sparking excitement for Big Ten teams. A 247Sports five-star recruit as the top-ranked...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy