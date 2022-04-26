ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Carrots and Champion Rejoin Forces on an Exclusive Drop for SS22

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking back up from its 2018 “University” project, Carrots and Champion have teamed up on another collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Carrots and its on-the-pulse sense of street style mixed with Champion’s leading athletic wear make up this exclusive capsule...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Launches Its KIT 3 Campaign for SS22

A leading brand within the menswear arena, 3.1 Phillip Lim has long championed a multi-faceted wardrobe and lifestyle for its consumers. And for Spring/Summer 2022, the label is offering a fashion update for guys with its “KIT 3” collection and campaign. This third installment follows the label’s approach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

One Block Down and PORTER Present "Hazy Smoky Night" Bag Capsule

Following collaborations with Doraemon and TOGA, heritage Japanese accessories brand, Porter-Yoshida & Co. taps Italian label One Block Down for an exclusive four-piece Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Hazy Smoky Night.” Silhouettes in the capsule feature new takes on PORTER’s iconic carrying options including the Nylon Tote Bag, Key Case, Bonsac, and Wallet. The accessories are dressed in PORTER’s three-layer fabrics used for MA-1 flight jackets, and natural canvas, which has been at the heart of One Block Down’s operation since day one — stretching back to its beginnings when every customer would receive a natural canvas tote. Exteriors are found in cream, and interiors are lined in vintage army-green nylon, a nod to PORTER’s military clothing inspiration. Co-branding appears in the form of two stitched labels on the exterior pockets, and large fabric tags adorn the openings and industrial nylon straps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Patrón and John Geiger Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Limited-Edition GF-01 Sneakers

After turning its Nike lawsuit documents into an NFT series earlier this year, John Geiger now announces a footwear collaboration with premium tequila label Patrón. The duo has worked together in the past for apparel, and now joins forces once again to celebrate this year’s Cinco de Mayo with a limited-edition spin on Geiger’s signature GF-01 sneakers.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Law
Person
Larry June
hypebeast.com

Longines Expands Spirit Collection With Pioneer Edition Chronograph

Longines has expanded its Spirit collection with a new, highly luminous lightweight titanium chronograph. The new Longines Spirit Pioneer Edition offers a more sporty take on the existing Spirit Chronograph, opting for a black and green color scheme and removing both the date window and the second crown used to adjust it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrots And Champion#Nft#Le P Re
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Audi RS6's Speedometer Drop to Zero as It Eclipses 200 MPH on the Autobahn

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The last-generation Audi RS6 Avant might not have come to the U.S., but we still love it. A twin-turbo V-8–powered wagon making over 500 horsepower is always a good time, after all. This one's been tuned by Akrapovič, and it's capable of over 200 mph. But it does have at least one electrical gremlin that needs sorting out.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Goes All-Out Beige for SS22

Standing as one of the labels in luxury fashion that feels accessible to all demographics, the Fear of God ESSENTIALS series has been a well-received one that has managed to create the perfect synergy between streetwear newbies and urban die-hards. But, with a wide audience, comes a lust for consistent...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

FDMTL x LATENCY Have Designed a Waist Bag Inspired by Driving

FDMTL and LATENCY, the project of Japanese musician Enon Kawatani, have teamed up for a collection inspired by driving. Bringing on the gear brand Outdoor Products, the labels have expanded on their collaboration with a new waist bag. For the collaboration, FDMTL adapted its signature Sashiko pattern to the LATENCY-favorite...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Adidas’ "Gardening Club" Collection Welcomes the Hoverturf "Plant and Grow"

In celebration of the beauty of the planet, while continuing to keep a close connection to the gardening lifestyle,. has now supplied its latest rendition of the ’90s runner, the Hoverturf “Plant and Grow.” Following up from last year’s triple-black and white colorways of the silhouette, the sneaker originally made its debut in the 2019-launched “Gardening Club” before it received its much-welcomed makeover in 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Chief Keef and True Religion Collide for a Collaborative Collection

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, True Religion has tapped Chief Keef for a collaborative collection. The team-up builds on the Chicago rapper’s decade-long influence on music and adoration of the brand. “It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” said Chief Keef. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy