Carrots and Champion Rejoin Forces on an Exclusive Drop for SS22

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The last-generation Audi RS6 Avant might not have come to the U.S., but we still love it. A twin-turbo V-8–powered wagon making over 500 horsepower is always a good time, after all. This one's been tuned by Akrapovič, and it's capable of over 200 mph. But it does have at least one electrical gremlin that needs sorting out.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO