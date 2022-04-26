Carrots and Champion Rejoin Forces on an Exclusive Drop for SS22

Following collaborations with Doraemon and TOGA, heritage Japanese accessories brand, Porter-Yoshida & Co. taps Italian label One Block Down for an exclusive four-piece Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Hazy Smoky Night.” Silhouettes in the capsule feature new takes on PORTER’s iconic carrying options including the Nylon Tote Bag, Key Case, Bonsac, and Wallet. The accessories are dressed in PORTER’s three-layer fabrics used for MA-1 flight jackets, and natural canvas, which has been at the heart of One Block Down’s operation since day one — stretching back to its beginnings when every customer would receive a natural canvas tote. Exteriors are found in cream, and interiors are lined in vintage army-green nylon, a nod to PORTER’s military clothing inspiration. Co-branding appears in the form of two stitched labels on the exterior pockets, and large fabric tags adorn the openings and industrial nylon straps.
