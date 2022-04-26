Stefanowski justified in questioning CIAC transgender policy

The usual suspects emerged recently to criticize Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski for his willingness to question the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls' high school sports.

The CT Mirror reported that Stefanowski merely "questioned the process and analysis behind the policy without proposing a reversal — a move the Trump administration futilely demanded of Gov. Ned Lamont in 2020."

"Connecticut law prohibits discrimination," Stefanowski said. "It's incumbent upon the high school athletic conferences to seek out the voices of young female athletes, coaches and parents to come up with policies that ensure a level playing field and protect girls' sports.

"To date, I don't believe adequate consideration has been given to the impact this has on women's sports across the board. This goes beyond fairness. It goes to safety. This needs to be evaluated and we need policies that work for everyone."

A rather deft perspective, given the controversies (and lawsuits) that have stemmed from whether two transgender female runners, recent graduates Terry Miller of Bloomfield and Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell, who won a combined 15 championship races, should have been allowed to compete against their cisgender (a person whose gender identity corresponds with that person's biological sex assigned at birth) peers.

Ah, but then politics staged a coup d'état on Stefanowski's wisdom, proving all over again that life is considerably messier taking a nuanced stance, particularly now when agendas overshadow critical thinking.

Indeed, the entire transgender athletic discussion illustrates the perils of deep thinking in a time when echo chambers have never been more convenient and comfortable. The nuance in this case: laws that protect the rights of transgender citizens. While necessary and just, it must be adjusted to accommodate sports and the inherent physical components required to succeed.

Sex discrimination in education, health care, housing and financial credit have no place in this country. But we must realize and accept that sports are different because of the unique physical requirements as they relate to life's other engagements and competitions. Put it this way: Applying to a school or for health care, housing or financial credit requires no physical component to succeed. Sports require speed, strength and agility and do not fit under the same umbrella.

And yet sports are routinely shoved into the same arguments about unfair treatment. Injustices get piled on for rhetorical usefulness, even though they're not applicable.

Example: Boston Globe columnist Renee Graham wrote an otherwise thoughtful and insightful piece recently about Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama and her byzantine legislation that made giving gender-affirming medical care to anyone under 19 a felony. Ivey became the first governor to endorse making criminals of medical professionals who offer necessary care to youth related to gender identity.

Detestable.

But a few paragraphs later, Graham wrote, "In Texas, where gender-affirming care is falsely characterized as child abuse, Gov. Greg Abbott has encouraged citizens to report to state authorities parents suspected of getting such treatment for their children. Several states, including Texas, have laws that bar trans kids from competing on school sports teams that correspond to their gender identity."

Sorry. But this is where I get off the train. Turning parents into criminals for seeking medical treatment for their kids and barring transgender athletes from sports teams do not fit under the same umbrella.

Oh, it's surely a convenient stance, given that both appear to be discriminatory. But what does the act of seeking medical treatment have to do with running a race or swimming a lap with a biologically-born physical advantage? Seeking medical treatment requires a phone call or e-mail, of which everyone is capable. Running a competitive race requires athletic ability that varies among all humans.

"Whatever you believe about gender identity in general, the simple fact is that biology is what matters in athletics, not a person's identity," wrote Bianca Stanescu, who filed suit in February 2020 against the CIAC for its policy of allowing transgender athletes to compete in accordance with their gender identity. "Gender identity can be changed. Sex is embedded in our DNA and cannot be changed. It is reflected in realities like lung capacity and bone density. Sex is not gender."

The science shows as much. The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a not-for-profit research and educational institution, studied transgender men and women who had undergone hormone treatment for a year. The conclusion: "Despite the robust increases in muscle mass and strength in TM (transgender men), the TW (transgender women) were still stronger and had more muscle mass following 12 months of treatment. These findings add new knowledge that could be relevant when evaluating transwomen's eligibility to compete in the women's category of athletic competitions."

More evidence: Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix, tied with Usain Bolt for the most World Championship gold medals, owns a lifetime-best time of 49.26 seconds in the 400 meters. In 2018 alone, 275 high school boys ran faster on 783 occasions, according to one of the lawsuits against the CIAC.

Meanwhile, here we sit on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and see how transgender athletes threaten the progress of women's athletics.

I refer in such cases to Duke University Law professor Doriane Coleman, who not only writes about sex and the law, but has athletic experience from her days winning the NCAA championship running the 800 and 4x400 at Cornell. Professor Coleman and I have become e-mail buddies, stemming from things we've written on transgender athletes.

"Inclusion of trans women and girls without regard to the extent of their male physical development or their hormone status reduces opportunities female athletes have to win podium spots and championships," Coleman wrote in an e-mail. "In effect, as some advocacy groups have claimed, it means that females only have the right to participate, not also to win, in girls' and women's sport."

Many NCAA basketball tournament participants wore warm-up shirts sporting the words of Title IX last month, "the 37 words that changed America." But is there anybody truly interested in Title IX's evolution to keep changing America? The athletes hurt the most by the transgender sports movement are cisgender women. That's why criticizing Stefanowski for wanting more answers betrays the entire women's sports movement.

I could stop right here, of course. Many of you don't care about science, nuance or the truth. You see Stefanowski's name attached to it and automatically dismiss it as conservative propaganda. Same way others see something attached to Gov. Lamont or President Biden and start with Brandons and snowflakes. Rinse and repeat.

And we get nowhere.

So I ask again: Why can't we consider a sports-centric law that acknowledges sports' unique challenges and accommodates the physical component for success that exists virtually nowhere else in society? Once again: Sex discrimination in education, health care, housing and financial credit have no place in this country. But we must — must — realize and accept that sports are different.

And to criticize Stefanowski for his willingness to explore the topic because it violates some political agenda illustrates all over again that many folks in this country aren't as smart as they think they are.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro