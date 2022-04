LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some Livingston Parish council members are looking to require permits for people who live in travel trailers. Residents of the parish have parked their travel trailers after many natural disasters in the past, including the 2016 flood. But one parish council member thinks it’s time to put some simple guidelines in place, with no added cost to the residents.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO