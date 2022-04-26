ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Robinhood cuts hundreds of jobs as pandemic stock trading flurry slows

By Tim Levin
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uO4d_0fKy7hZf00
Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder, Robinhood. Kimberly White/Getty Images for Robinhood
  • Stock-trading app Robinhood is laying off about 9% of its staff, CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday.
  • The company went on a hiring spree as its userbase exploded over the last two years.
  • Shares of Robinhood dropped by more than 5% in late trading on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Robinhood, Meta and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. Alphabet — Shares tumbled more than 6% in extended trading after Google's parent company reported an earnings miss. The firm reported earnings of $24.62 per share and revenues of $68.01 billion. Refinitiv analysts were expecting earnings of $25.91 and revenues of $68.11 billion.
STOCKS
Reuters

PayPal shares rise despite cut in annual profit view

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) shares traded higher Wednesday even after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. Still, the company reported a modest increase in revenue and user growth, appearing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy