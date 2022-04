Wait. They're from New York? Shouldn't it be called New York Iced Tea? How are they still only $.99? I'm sorry but I have so many questions. Arizona Iced Tea drinks have always been hugely underrated in my opinion. When you're thirsty and you don't want a soda, Arizona is always a reliable and strong choice. They have a variety of flavors and you can find them at almost any store for a consistent price of just $.99. It turns out that Arizona Iced Tea has a headquarters not far from the Hudson Valley. Did you know this company was from New York? The name totally threw me off. I don't know why it's not called New York Iced Tea. Maybe America wouldn't trust it. When you buy Arizona are you really buying local?

WOODBURY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO