Carmosino hired as Erie’s second-ever female commander

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue.
Investigators say they first responded to a call at a home on 37th Street for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed who reportedly refused to cooperate with them. Officers deployed less lethal munitions, but were not successful in getting the suspect to surrender.
They say the unidentified person was then shot by a single police officer. That suspect died at the hospital.
Update | There is no longer a threat. Traffic has full access to the intersection and it is safe to re-enter the area. https://t.co/mkFJhMEdlH
— EvansPD (@evans_pd) April 26, 2022
Police say there is no longer a threat and the public could access the area. No officers were hurt.
Comments / 3