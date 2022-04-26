ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

Carmosino hired as Erie’s second-ever female commander

By Ella Cobb
 3 days ago

In recent years, the Erie Police Department has become a powerhouse for women in law enforcement. In 2021, the Town of Erie police department reached its 30 by 2030 initiative, a nationwide effort to increase the representation of women in the police force, and Kimberly Stewart has been the chief of...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Erie, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Erie, CO
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
CBS Denver

Family Member Identifies Those Shot And Killed In Northeast Denver Apartment

(CBS4) – The sister of one of the victims in the triple homicide in northeast Denver has identified those shot and killed. The shooting happened Tuesday evening near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. (credit: CBS) Police confirmed all three victims were found dead inside an apartment after being shot multiple times. The sister of the woman killed has identified her as Denise Hood and the adult man as Denise’s grandson, Donne. The child was Denise’s great-grandson and was 4 years old. (credit: CBS) “It’s absolutely a sick individual who could kill a child,” Suzette said. “I just want somebody to find them.” She told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that the family is working on setting up fundraiser to help with funeral costs. “We have three people to bury,’ said Suzette. (credit: CBS) Denver police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the shooting and have not identified a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
Person
Kimberly Stewart
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
#Commanders#Erie Pd
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Josiah Coe Acquitted Of Distributing Meth

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Evans Police Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Investigators say they first responded to a call at a home on 37th Street for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed. When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed who reportedly refused to cooperate with them. Officers deployed less lethal munitions, but were not successful in getting the suspect to surrender. They say the unidentified person was then shot by a single police officer. That suspect died at the hospital. Update | There is no longer a threat. Traffic has full access to the intersection and it is safe to re-enter the area. https://t.co/mkFJhMEdlH — EvansPD (@evans_pd) April 26, 2022 Police say there is no longer a threat and the public could access the area. No officers were hurt.
EVANS, CO

