Developer: Work near 37th and Gage preparation for future possibilities; trafficway among them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather, per 6th Man Strategies, LLC. “We regretfully cancelled the event tomorrow due to weather predictions,” Matt Baty, with 6th Man Strategies, said. “At our events we have lines that go out the door and with an abundance of caution we didn’t want the fans to be at risk outside. We also have a significant amount of ticket purchasers that are traveling in. Not to mention we are concerned about the players traveling in and back during the forecasted severe weather. We received a lot of feedback from fans saying they were not going to make it due to the weather.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO