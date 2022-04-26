ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Child Struck by Driver on East Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg, Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child was struck by a driver on East Diamond Ave at Melvin Street in Gaithersburg around 3:30pm on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, EMS...

