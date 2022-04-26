Child Struck by Driver on East Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg, Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Parole Commission on Thursday denied parole for Benjamin Sifrit who was convicted of murdering a Virginia couple in Ocean City on Memorial Day Weekend in 2002, according to authorities. Sifrit is serving 38 years in prison for the murder of Joshua Ford and Martha Crutchley. He and his then-wife Erica were both convicted of killing the couple inside a condo after a night of partying. Two parole commissioners heard his case, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This was Sifrit’s first parole hearing. It was held at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, which is where Sifrit resides, according to authorities. The hearing lasted one hour and was attended by two parole commissioners, correctional service staff said. Sifrit and his former wife—who is serving a life sentence in Jessup— have both filed numerous appeals all of which have failed. Sifrit’s current mandatory release date is in 2030 but may change based on credits he earns while incarcerated, according to correctional service staff.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO