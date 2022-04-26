Delivery driver arrested for stealing gun at shooting range
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — One delivery driver was arrested after he allegedly stole a gun from a Pensacola shooting range Monday.
Yanique Ivey-Toure was arrested Monday, April 25, after deputies were called to a shooting range at the 6400 block of Pensacola Boulevard. Escambia County deputies were called for a report of a stolen gun.Mobile man wins $1 million from Pensacola scratch-off
Investigators reviewed surveillance video which showed a delivery driver entering the store. The driver pocketed the gun before leaving the shooting range. The driver, Ivey-Toure, was later arrested after deputies searched his garage and found the stolen gun, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Ivey-Toure was arrested for grand theft of a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive helped with this investigation, according to the post.
