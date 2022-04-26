ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Silver Bluebonnet Day at San Angelo State Park

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdeQP_0fKy4iUb00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Silver Blue Bonnet Day At the San Angelo State Park is being held on May 4, 2022 from 9 AM – 2 PM at the Chaparral Pavilion near the south entrance to the park. This event is free for senior citizens.

This annual event is a day for our senior citizens to get out into nature and relax by enjoying a guided park tour with bird and flower viewing, informative displays, music, and a free picnic lunch to round off the event. This event is hosted by the Friends of San Angelo State Park and Sponsored by Bryant Better Hearing.

It is asked that those who wish to attend RSVP by calling Linda at 656-4322

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7FLK_0fKy4iUb00
Chaparral Pavilion Courtesy of Angelo State Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlMG9_0fKy4iUb00
San Angelo State Park map Courtesy of Angelo State Park
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular San Angelo Festival Returns After 2 Year Pandemic Hiatus

SAN ANGELO – Holy Angels Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding its popular annual festival this Sunday, May 1 after a two year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to information from the Church located on the corner of A&M Ave. and Oxford Ave., the annual festival has been held for decades and includes a brisket and homemade sausage meal, live auction, games for the kids, the ever popular cake walk, and much more.
SAN ANGELO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonnet#Bluebonnet#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

How to Land in Jail in San Angelo: Wierd Texas Laws

Texas has some crazy laws. You won't believe some of the things that are still illegal in San Angelo. Some of these are out-of-date laws that never were formally repealed. In many other cases, one would have to wonder what was going on that caused a deliberative legislative body to enact such a crazy rule. Here are some crazy laws that could still technically get you locked up in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
MySanAntonio

San Antonio favorite Eddie's Taco House is no longer cash-only

Eddie's Taco House, a San Antonio favorite for breakfast, is making a big change after almost 50 years in business. The restaurant is no longer cash-only. The original restaurant opened at 1615 North Laredo Street in 1976. The restaurant relocated to its current location at 402 West Cevallos and has been known for being an essential for San Antonio tacos. But customers always needed to have cash ready or pull funds from an ATM. According to a Sunday, April 24 photo shared by customer Stephanie Guerra, the restaurant is now accepting credit and debit payments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

2022 Dancing With the San Angelo Stars

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 4th annual Dancing With the San Angelo Stars is happening on Thursday night! San Angelo’s premier entertainment event takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th at the Murphy Performance Hall and will be streamed live right here. Here’s everything you need to know about the show: What is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy