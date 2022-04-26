Silver Bluebonnet Day at San Angelo State Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Silver Blue Bonnet Day At the San Angelo State Park is being held on May 4, 2022 from 9 AM – 2 PM at the Chaparral Pavilion near the south entrance to the park. This event is free for senior citizens.

This annual event is a day for our senior citizens to get out into nature and relax by enjoying a guided park tour with bird and flower viewing, informative displays, music, and a free picnic lunch to round off the event. This event is hosted by the Friends of San Angelo State Park and Sponsored by Bryant Better Hearing.

It is asked that those who wish to attend RSVP by calling Linda at 656-4322

Chaparral Pavilion Courtesy of Angelo State Park

San Angelo State Park map Courtesy of Angelo State Park

