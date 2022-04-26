ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickey County, ND

Becca Roberts Named Dickey County Teacher of the Year

By Jared Sleppy
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKES, N.D. (via Oakes Public School Facebook page) – Congratulations to Oakes Elementary’s very own Mrs. Becca Roberts...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

GFPS News: Todorovic named Teacher of Year

Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School, has been selected as the Grand Forks Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2021-22. In addition to a plaque, Todorovic received a $1,000 monetary award from the Grand Forks Foundation for Education. Earlier this week, Todorovic was...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools create plans to make up time missed for Blizzard

(Bismarck, ND) -- Some North Dakota schools are creating plans to make up time missed because of the recent blizzard. Schools in Divide County remain closed while Powers Lake is adding time onto the end of class days. Burke County schools won't have to make up days because extra time was already built into the school day.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Former Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to multiple counts of GSI

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately touching eight female students has pleaded guilty to the crime. In a plea deal, Everest Moore was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served and the balance suspended. Moore worked as a teacher and coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in […]
WILLISTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum declares statewide emergency; Biden to visit Minnesota; & the name selected for new WF school - The Nightly Review, 04/26/22

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Governor Doug Burgum declares a statewide emergency in the wake of the latest severe winter storm; A dubious ranking for North Dakota when it comes to gambling; and a big announcement regarding a brand new school in the FM metro.
FARGO, ND
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
KNOX News Radio

ND acting U.S. attorney appointed district judge

North Dakota’s interim U.S. attorney has been named a state judge in the Fargo-area district. Longtime federal prosecutor Nick Chase is taking over for retiring Judge Thomas Olson in the East Central Judicial District, which serves Cass. Steele and Trail Counties. Olson’s last day is Friday. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum selected Chase over three other finalists: Southeast District Judge Cherie Clark, East Central District Judicial Referee Stephanie Hayden and Fargo attorney Monty Mertz. Chase has served in the U.S. attorney’s office in North Dakota since 2002. He was promoted to first assistant U.S. attorney in 2019 and was named interim U.S. attorney in February 2021.
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

5 Head Scratching Laws In North Dakota???

Just about every state has a few laws on the books that will have you scratching your head. North Dakota is no different. I did some research and here's a list of laws that really need to be abolished or at least modified. For example, did you know according to...

Comments / 0

