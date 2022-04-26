ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Tests Out The Skincare Serum Everyone Is Raving About — Shop Now Before It Sells Out Again!

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

OK! has discovered the holy grail of all skincare products — Vitabrid C12's Dual Drop Serum . With three-in-one benefits, just a single bottle will completely change your skincare results!

If you ever find yourself scrolling through TikTok or Instagram and see your favorite influencers and celebrities' shining skin, the first thought in your mind may be how in the world do they get their skin to glow so bright?

Most skincare videos and tutorials consistently show the same trending products and recommendations for your skin. There are the retinol serums to clear any texture on your face and endless moisturizers on the market for smooth skin, but the secret to that movie-star shine always seems to slip under the radar.

Beside bright skin, consider this serum a magic eraser for any and all wrinkles or mouth lines. As we approach summer and endless hours soaking up the sun, you will want to get your hands on this serum, as it completely wipes away skin spots and noticeable aging.

The lightweight serum retails for $62 at Nordstrom or Saks Fifth Avenue . The product is long-lasting, and the results will last even longer. After completely selling out at both of these two large retailers, you will want to act fast, as the restocked serum is selling just as quickly the second time around!

  • What exactly is the Dual Drop Serum?
  • Why is it a best-selling product?
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What to know before you buy
  • What customers like you are saying
What exactly is the Dual Drop Serum?

Vitabrid C12's best-selling skincare solution is a highly concentrated antioxidant serum that leaves everlasting hydration. The product blends Peptibrid and Vitabrid CG to infuse your skin with rich vitamin C and create a face-brightening, skin-firming glow. The serum locks in moisture for all day nourishment, keeping your skin looking as young as ever. Not only that, but the essential product reduces fine lines and wrinkles, leaving behind a confidently smooth finish and a powerful complexion!

Why is it a best-selling product?

The Dual Drop Serum is the hidden gem we have all been endlessly searching for. With thousands of skincare products out there, it becomes overwhelming and frustrating to find what you are looking for. The key to unlocking glowing, dewy skin — which seems to only be discovered by influencers and celebrities — has been found right here in this serum. After a long and harsh winter full of freezing temperatures and brutal wind, your skin will thank you for the deep hydration this product provides.

Pros

  • Improves dryness within days.
  • Leaves a lasting glow all day long.
  • Brightens face for a youthful complexion.
  • Doesn't create residue or stickiness like similar products on the market.

Cons

  • The price can seem overwhelming for those just starting their skincare journey, but we promise this product is worth the investment!
  • The consistency can feel tacky at first application to skin, but it dries quickly and effortlessly — leaving skin feeling hydrated and rejuvenated.
  • Extremely sensitive skin can breakout after using new products, so be careful and stop using if it doesn't feel right to you.
What to Know Before You Buy & How to Apply!

The Dual Drop Serum must be applied twice a day to achieve the most desirable results. So, make sure you are committed to reaching full skincare potential before buying! At first glance, the serum can be mistaken for the oil-like retinol solutions that may already be part of your skincare routine. Instead, the dropper releases a gel-like substance for your skin to soak up.

Beginners to the whole wide world of skin care may think all products are just massaged into your skin as you would with a lotion or moisturizer. But that is not the case for this brightening solution, so pay attention to these steps before applying!

  1. Start by removing any makeup and cleaning your face with any facial cleanser — OK! recommends CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser .
  2. Next, use any toner you may already use in your daily routine to remove any residual dirt and oils — we suggest Tula's Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner .
  3. Apply any serums you may already have in your skincare routine — The Ordinary's Retinol 0.5% in Squalane is one of our favorites!
  4. Now it's time for the fun part! After performing the above steps, use Vitabrid's Dual Drop Serum . Use the dropper to squeeze the gel-like product onto your clean hands. Then, gently tap the product onto your skin from the outside of your face and in toward your nose. Let your skin absorb the serum for a minute or two until it feels close to dry.
  5. Next, nourish those beautiful eyes of yours with an eye cream of your choosing and finish off with a facial moisturizer for extra hydration!

For the more visual learners, check out our Tik Tok to see how we use the must-have product!

What Customers Like You Are Saying

  • The product speaks for itself, as 2,888 customers have awarded this product 4.8/5 stars — with almost no bad reviews!
  • "My dermatologist asked me what was I using my face was so hydrated and transformed. I was astound. Thank you Vitabrid" — Barbara.
  • "Love this stuff! Can’t tell you how many have asked if I’m using a filter in pictures now!" —Meghan H.
  • "This serum is amazing! From the first application I noticed an immediate difference. My skin just glowed! I purchase many beauty products and this purchase was so rewarding. Love the glow it gives my skin! 100% buying again. Can’t believe I have lived without it all these years!" — Janette R.

Eager to get your hands on the secret to brighter skin? OK! helps you shop Vitabrid's Dual Drop Serum from Nordstrom below!

Vitabrid's Dual Drop Serum retails for $62 at nordstrom.com .

