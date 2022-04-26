ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mega Spring Openings and Vegas Kentucky Derby

By Vegas Only Entertainment
vegasonlyentertainment.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE PLAZA WILL OPEN THE SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE: The Plaza downtown with its vintage Vegas character will open The Sand Dollar Lounge, a new. live music and craft cocktail venue, on the casino floor in early May. The Las Vegas bar will offer free nightly entertainment from local bands and national...

www.vegasonlyentertainment.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings Wife Gwen Stefani Out for Surprise Duet at Country Thunder Arizona Concert

Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?. Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
City
North Las Vegas, NV
State
Kentucky State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Mark Holy Saturday With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma & Apollo: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made sure the Easter weekend was a family and friends affair! The “Don’t Speak” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (April 17) to share clips of the superstar couple celebrating Holy Saturday with the three sons she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The blended family lit candles in a church to celebrate the special day, and the couple’s BFF Carson Daly joined in!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Miranda Lambert had her fans giddy with excitement on Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous new photo to mark the upcoming release of her new album, Palomino. The country music singer posed in a desert setting, looking down to the ground while tipping her hat. Miranda looked flawless wearing a custom checked shirt with silver embellished epaulets and a black cowboy hat by Daniel Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Avicii
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss

Celine Dion is never short of a head-turning look but the latest snapshot she shared was like nothing we've seen of her before. The Canadian star took a nostalgic walk down memory lane and produced the most adorable throwback photo of herself as a child. In the snap she posted...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Kentucky Derby#Cma Music Festival#Music Industry#Food Drink#Mega Spring Openings
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers Tease ‘Showgirl Showdown’ Finale and Why Vegas Is the Perfect Setting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 ends this Friday, the show will be filmed live from Las Vegas, home to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” extravaganza. “Las Vegas is a city in drag. That’s why drag queens have been here before ‘Drag Race,’ they will be here after, and that’s why it was the perfect place,” say producer Tom Campbell. The “Reunion” episode brought a Vegas level of grandeur as the season’s queens came out to reflect on their experience. The Drag Race Live stage at the Flamingo Hotel was transformed into the show’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

Gwen Stefani Relives Her Blake Shelton Wedding Dress Moment

Gwen Stefani relived a memory on her Instagram, marking the first anniversary of her trying on the wedding dress she would wear to marry Blake Shelton. In a series of black and white video clips Gwen posted, she can be seen walking around with the dress and sitting down in it. She said in one clip, “This is insane; here we are. The second dress we tried on, we were like, ‘That’s the one.'”
NFL
Page Six

Celine Dion postpones European tour again over health woes

Celine Dion postponed the European leg of her “Courage” world tour again because she is “still experiencing some spasms,” she announced in an emotional Instagram video Friday. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s latest round of concerts were scheduled to begin in May 2022 but have now been pushed back to February 2023. In addition, she had to cancel some dates. “Well, here we are again, and I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time,” Dion, 54, began her video. “First we had to move the shows, because of the pandemic, now this is my...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy