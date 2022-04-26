ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Clear Your Medicine Cabinet: Rx Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30

By Loren Lamoreaux
 3 days ago
RACINE COUNTY – Clear your medicine cabinet of unused or expired drugs this Saturday, April 30, on Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will host a drop-off site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are asked to use the main driveway entrance at the northwest corner of Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

For those who can’t make it on Saturday, MPPD will have a secured drop bin in its lobby available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Medicine Cabinet Round-up

To participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, bring any of the following:

  • Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications
  • Ointments
  • Inhalers
  • Patches
  • Non-aerosol sprays
  • Creams
  • Vials
  • Pet medications

To dispose of solid, non-liquid medications, remove the medication from its container and place it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Do NOT bring:

  • Illegal drugs (such as marijuana or methamphetamines)
  • Needles/sharps
  • Mercury thermometers
  • Aerosol cans
  • Biohazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)
  • Flares
  • Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
  • Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas) or acids.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is an initiative of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. It provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications.

The agencies remind everyone that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.

To learn more about the Prescription Drug Take-Back initiative and other places to safely dispose of unwanted medicine, visit: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.

Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

