Few teams appear to be particularly interested in moving up in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, but there may be one exception. The Dallas Cowboys have been making calls about moving up, according to Mike Fisher of SI. The Cowboys are reportedly “desperate” to move into the top 14 or so, and have one specific player in mind that they are trying to get. The report did not reveal which player the Cowboys are said to be after.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO