Springfield, TN

3 charged in Springfield deadly shooting

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKe'Vontay Deshawn White has turned himself in on...

www.wkrn.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)

Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life and a child received critical injuries after a suspected DUI crash Monday afternoon in Lebanon. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place in Lebanon. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Greenwood [...]
LEBANON, TN
WJHL

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

