Supply shortage, recalls, inflation: Baby formula hit from all angles

QUEEN CITY NEWS – It’s a scary combination of supply chain issues, recalls, and inflation.

Now, families all over the Carolinas are scrambling to find the one thing their baby can eat.

Baby formula.

There’s been a shortage for the last few months that just got worse. Many parents are driving for hours to find formula and when they do, supplies are limited and they’re only allowed to buy a few cans.

It’s a lot of work, preparing for one.

“Everything, we have two of,” said Christen Bell.

But when it’s two, we’ll let Christen explain.

“Two high chairs, two cribs,” counted off Christen. “We say, it’s at least three times the work.”

Meet her twin girls, Ruby and Hazel. Though they just turned one, they made an early entrance into the world.

“From the get-go, the NICU put them on formula,” said Christen.

Her girls go through eight bottles a day, each. But in February, formula became hard to find.

“I went to Target and the shelves were completely empty I just thought what am I going to do? So I went to other stores,” said Christen.

A scary trifecta of recalls, supply chain issues, and inflation have all come together to cause a major issue. One study found that 30 percent of all baby formula is sold out.

“When I saw that things like Amazon brands were completely out, that’s when I got worried,” said Christen.

So, she has coupons she can’t use and a feeling she can’t shake.

“As a woman who could not breastfeed my children, I couldn’t do it for as long as I needed. It adds this layer of guilt that I couldn’t provide in one way and now I can’t provide in another,” said Christen.

It’s a situation she takes day by day because that’s all she can do.

Queen City News also reached out to non-profits that help out mothers. The handful we spoke with said, it’s been so hard finding formula. Now, what many mothers are doing is posting to social media and asking for help from other moms, who may have breast milk or left-over formula.

