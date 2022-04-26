ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HC Lovie Smith: Texans 'feel good' about Davis Mills, QB room

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUSQ7_0fKy14dx00
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans did not go big-game hunting after trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March, and head coach Lovie Smith remarked earlier this month he believes that 2021 third-round draft choice Davis Mills can guide the club to victories later this year after he previously stated that Mills is "our quarterback going into the season."

Heading into this year's draft, Houston has former Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen and journeyman Jeff Driskel on the roster. The Texans also own picks No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft, but Smith didn't seem interested in using either of those assets to acquire a signal-caller while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

"As a general rule, I guess you can have four [quarterbacks]. Some teams have four," Smith explained, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that, and we do. We keep all options open, but we feel good about our quarterback room right now — leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feelings about who our leader will be."

As a rookie, Mills completed 66.8% of his pass attempts for 2,664 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games and 11 starts.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

Seven veteran free agents took part in this week's voluntary Denver Broncos minicamp. One emerged with a contract in hand. 9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos signed cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday following his three-day tryout. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Austin has 29 games of NFL experience, including 17 starts....
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

A domed stadium for Browns? A kicker in NFL Draft 2022? Risking the future? Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL Draft this weekend, Browns fans have lots of questions about their team. Hey, Terry: I believe at some point in the next few years, the Haslams will begin talking about the need for a new domed stadium – especially if Deshaun Watson helps get the Browns to the Super Bowl. If so, would you prefer it to be built near downtown or in a suburb? – Tim O’Hara.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Football Talk
NBC Sports

49ers' decision on possible Deebo trade nears finish line

It could happen at just about any point during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Or, it could not happen at all. Whatever occurs on Thursday evening will likely provide the most clarity into the weeks-long drama involving Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. General manager John Lynch said...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Texans are looking for pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans need a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL draft. The need is such that even coach Lovie Smith wouldn’t run away from the question. Smith met with reporters on April 26 at NRG Stadium after the team’s organized team activities, and spoke about the club adding a pass rusher during the draft, which kicks off April 28 for a three-day, seven-round event.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Why The Eagles Are Biggest Winners From NFL Draft Day 1 | B/R Gridiron Draft Night

Connor Rogers, Michael Felder, Adam Lefkoe, Richard Sherman, Jason Kelce and Amon-Ra St. Brown recap Day 1 of the NFL draft and give their takes on who the biggest winners were following all the picks and trades. Tap in to B/R Gridiron Draft Night tonight for Day 2 for live reactions to every pick before everyone else. @Rocket Mortgage.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo and Jimmy G trades among six NFL draft bold predictions

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and no one has any idea what's going to happen. There are at least three prospects with a chance to be taken at No. 1, and there's always the possibility the Jacksonville Jaguars could opt to trade the pick. The 49ers, meanwhile, don't have a first-round pick, but do have a sticky situation on their hands in the form of Deebo Samuel's trade request.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Hints At More Browns Drama To Be Revealed

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns to join the Los Angeles Rams. It turned out to be a good decision after winning Super Bowl LVI. However, his career took another twist after suffering an ACL injury. Beckham could have been the game’s MVP if not for that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy