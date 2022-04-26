HC Lovie Smith: Texans 'feel good' about Davis Mills, QB room

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans did not go big-game hunting after trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March, and head coach Lovie Smith remarked earlier this month he believes that 2021 third-round draft choice Davis Mills can guide the club to victories later this year after he previously stated that Mills is "our quarterback going into the season."

Heading into this year's draft, Houston has former Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen and journeyman Jeff Driskel on the roster. The Texans also own picks No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft, but Smith didn't seem interested in using either of those assets to acquire a signal-caller while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

"As a general rule, I guess you can have four [quarterbacks]. Some teams have four," Smith explained, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that, and we do. We keep all options open, but we feel good about our quarterback room right now — leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feelings about who our leader will be."

As a rookie, Mills completed 66.8% of his pass attempts for 2,664 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games and 11 starts.