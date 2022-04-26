ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Neil Steinberg: Why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF7iH_0fKy0bSM00

Sun-Times news columnist Neil Steinberg joins John Williams to explain why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing. Neil also talks about attorney and Chicago Reader co-owner Len Goodman ending his stalemate with the Chicago Reader staff.

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 7

Geneveive Cabildo
3d ago

Thank you Elon Musk for buying Twitter! Your gesture is a breath of fresh air...Free Speech is BACK!

Reply
8
Otto Szilagyi
3d ago

Congratulations Elon Musk you buying the Twitter God Bless you and your Family Elon Musk.

Reply
9
goober beasley
3d ago

Free speech is only wrong according to the democrats.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Business
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
John Williams
Person
Len Goodman
The Week

What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter recently changed their relationship status to "it's complicated," and — like any A-list union worth caring about — the drama has been both plentiful and at times hard to follow. Here's everything you need to know:. Ok, start at the beginning — how is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Times#Chicago Reader Co#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
Axios

Jeff Bezos weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Jeff Bezos on Tuesday questioned Elon Musk's business interests in China in light of his billionaire space rival's Twitter bid. Driving the news: Some commentators have raised concerns of potential Chinese government interference if Musk owned Twitter, given he has a Tesla factory in China. Bezos responded to one of these points on Twitter, raised by New York Times journalist Mike Forsythe's post:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy