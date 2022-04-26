Neil Steinberg: Why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing
Sun-Times news columnist Neil Steinberg joins John Williams to explain why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing. Neil also talks about attorney and Chicago Reader co-owner Len Goodman ending his stalemate with the Chicago Reader staff.Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 7