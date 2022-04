Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has confirmed rumors that the brand will be debuting a high performance compact model called the Hornet later this year. The AMC Hornet was built from 1970 to 1977 and the Chrysler Corporation acquired the rights to the name when it purchased AMC in 1987. The original car is most famous for being featured in the James Bond film "The Man With the Golden Gun." Dodge unveiled a Hornet subcompact SUV concept in 2006, but never put it into production.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO