Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) _ Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $161.9 million.

The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $755.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.29. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $870 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $811.9 million.

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
