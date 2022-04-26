ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a tweet, the first-term Democrat from Raleigh representing the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
City
Washington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Chris Murphy
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#Democrat#Congressional District#Vaccinated#House#U S Senate#D Ore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy