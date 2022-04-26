North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the first-term Democrat from Raleigh representing the 2nd Congressional District said she’s experiencing mild symptoms. She said she will quarantine and avoid traveling, in keeping with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated & boosted and for advances in technology that allow me to continue representing #NC02 during this time,” she wrote.

Ross, 58, a former state House member and 2016 U.S. Senate candidate, is the latest political figure serving in Washington to announce a positive test.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., all tested positive on Tuesday.