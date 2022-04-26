Matador: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $207.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $565.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609 million.

_____

