Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) _ Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $445 million.

The Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.38 per share.

Avangrid shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.42, a drop of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

