The third round of community meetings on the Riverhead Comprehensive Plan Update is underway and will continue this week at Riverhead Town Hall. The series of five meetings kicked off on April 12 with a discussion of “Environment, Sustainability and Renewable Energy,” followed by a discussion of “Economic Development: Downtown and Route 58” on April 14. Both of those meetings took place at Riley Avenue Elementary School in Calverton, but the town changed the meeting location for the three meetings in coming week to Riverhead Town Hall. All will start at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room. They will also be accessible via Zoom.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO