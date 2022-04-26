ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Sylvester Smith teases Florida hat before committing to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama.

Smith made his commitment announcement at Munford High School.

Before announcing his commitment to the Vols, Smith pulled out a Florida hat. The 2023 prospect then put on a Tennessee hat and made his Vols’ commitment official.

Tennessee now has nine commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring and safety Smith.

Below is a video of Smith’s commitment teasing a Florida hat.

