Portsmouth’s Aiden O’Brien spoils Wigan’s promotion party

Aiden O’Brien’s late winner capped a stunning Portsmouth comeback from 2-0 down to beat Wigan 3-2 and deny the league leaders a promotion party.

Latics needed only a point to officially seal their return to the Sky Bet Championship after a two-year absence.

Callum Lang scored his 18th goal of the campaign with a diving header to open the scoring for the visitors in the 38th minute.

Will Keane doubled Wigan’s advantage with a clinical finish into the bottom corner in first half stoppage time.

George Hirst got Pompey back in the game in the 62nd minute by converting Marcus Harness’ low cross.

Hirst made it 2-2 just three minutes later after robbing Tendayi Darikwa inside his own penalty area.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos made a stunning save to deny Hirst his hat-trick before super sub O’Brien rifled in the winner with a fine left-foot finish three minutes from time.

The defeat means Wigan need to match MK Dons or Rotherham’s results on the final day of the season to guarantee promotion.

