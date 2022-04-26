ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County...

www.wilx.com

just one
2d ago

Ya, you really don’t want to mess with a moose, even with a car, they can do some massive damage, besides, they have the right of way.

L i s a W o j c i e c h o w s k i
3d ago

Me2. such rare and majestic animals to see even once in a lifetime is a treat. I've only seen one in my life though I've lived in upper Michigan for a long time.

