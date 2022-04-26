ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) -- A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday...

