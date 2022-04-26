ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Man dies after car plunges into water off Freeport, Nassau County

 3 days ago

One man is dead after a car crashed into the water in Nassau County Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about a car in the water just outside of Cow Meadow Park in Freeport around 1:30 p.m.

The Freeport Fire Department, Freeport Police and Nassau County Police responded.

Divers went into the water, located the vehicle, and it was brought onto land.

The man was not identified, but officials said he was the only person in the car.

Freeport Mayor Kennedy Robert said a few joggers reported seeing a car doing donuts on the grass at Cow Meadow Park.

They said the vehicle then drove about 80 feet to the water.

The investigation into whether the driver lost control or if it was intentional is ongoing.

