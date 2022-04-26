ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken To Host Arbor Day Tree Tour on Friday

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Hoboken and the Hoboken Shade Tree Commission invite residents to the Hoboken Tree Tour in celebration of Arbor Day. On Friday, April 29, residents can take a 3-hour Hop bus tour with urban...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

SPCA: Dog left abandoned inside crate at Jersey Shore outlet mall

The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for information regarding a dog that was left abandoned at a Jersey Shore outlet mall. The agency wrote in a Facebook post that the pup is a young, unneutered male dachshund mix. The dog had no tags or microchips. It was found left inside a crate at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets near the clothing and shoe recycling boxes.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

There’s plenty to do in Hudson County this weekend

The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library will present a visual homage to jazz in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month at the Miller Branch Library on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 2 p.m. On Saturday, there will be performances by The Spirit of Life Ensemble...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is home to this crazy indoor kids play zone

There are 26 of them in the U.S. and two in Canada. It's one of the most vivid sensory experiences you will have indoors. Monster Mini Golf is much more than mini golf. Anybody can do that. They have bowling, ski ball, laser mazes an arcade along with the mini golf. The entire place is decorated in fluorescent colors and lit with black lights.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Lifestyle
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

N.J. shopping center to add 4 new tenants

A Hudson County shopping center is filling its empty retail space. Kearny Commons is adding an AT&T Store, European Wax Center, &pizza and a Mediterranean grill concept called Torshi’s to its complex at 175 Passaic Ave. in Kearny. The stores are expected to open before the end of 2022,...
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for

As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Tour#The Hoboken Tree Tour#Hudson Tv#Social Media
NJ.com

Pushin’ Poetry open mic at the Spot JC in Greenville, Friday, April 29

A poetry open mic is coming Friday evening at The Spot JC, a creative hub at 15 Wilkinson Ave., in the Greenville section of Jersey City. Co-organized by The Spot JC co-founders Ibn Sharif Shakoor and Terrence Williams along with Shanelle Smith through nonprofit 3RE, “Pushin’ Poetry” will be hosted by former Jersey City poet laureate Rashad Wright for the three-hour event in which poets can read their work or the work or piece of writing from their favorite author. Musicians, actors, rappers, comedians are all also welcomed to perform.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

Queen Latifah returns home to Brick City to build desperately needed affordable housing

Dressed in a lime green button-down shirt, matching slacks and loafers — and a hard hat — Queen Latifah gripped a shovel and tossed dirt into a garden box of soil, smiling.  “I’m a little bit emotional that we got walls up, we got windows,” the rapper and actress said, standing in front of three-story plywood-skinned structures that will soon become townhouses. ...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

7 of the best bike trails in Central NJ

As the weather gets warmer and spring beckons you outside once again, it's time to get that bike out of the garage again. If you're lucky enough to live near one of our many great bike trails, you're in luck. Or you can do what I did and get an inexpensive bike rack for your car and go check them out.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Kearny woman takes scrunchie business to Instagram

When lockdown first began in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Erin Mortara was in the same shoes as everyone else: stuck at home, bored, and sick of watching TV. But help soon came from an unexpected source: her sewing machine. Like everyone else, Mortara had time on her...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to shutter N.J. store after 24 years of business

One of New Jersey’s Barnes & Noble stores is closing. Barnes & Noble in Clark, located at 1180 Raritan Rd., will shutter June 19, the bookstore announced Wednesday night in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the landlord has opted not to renew our lease,”. . “It has truly been our...
CLARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy