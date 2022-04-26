Hoboken To Host Arbor Day Tree Tour on Friday

A poetry open mic is coming Friday evening at The Spot JC, a creative hub at 15 Wilkinson Ave., in the Greenville section of Jersey City. Co-organized by The Spot JC co-founders Ibn Sharif Shakoor and Terrence Williams along with Shanelle Smith through nonprofit 3RE, “Pushin’ Poetry” will be hosted by former Jersey City poet laureate Rashad Wright for the three-hour event in which poets can read their work or the work or piece of writing from their favorite author. Musicians, actors, rappers, comedians are all also welcomed to perform.
