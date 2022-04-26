The future of content moderation as Musk takes Twitter private

Warning: Spoiler ahead. Another day, another Wordle.If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means that it's incorrect.To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal it all, we’ll give you a hint: The floor is this.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Got it yet?The answer for today is "LARVA", as in; the active immature form of an insect.Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

